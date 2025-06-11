GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4,188.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,582 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $621.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

