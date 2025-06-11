GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 8,634.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,145,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

