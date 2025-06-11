GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,832,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,378,000 after buying an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,320,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,777,000 after buying an additional 342,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,751,000 after buying an additional 1,252,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $488,531,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEHC opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $57.65 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEHC. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

