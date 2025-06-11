German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stake Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 2,933.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $81.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,673 shares in the company, valued at $461,667.15. The trade was a 17.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $5,246. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

