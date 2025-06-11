HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 118,633.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. abrdn plc grew its position in HF Sinclair by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $1,393,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $7,751,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $54.48.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

