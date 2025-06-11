H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,143,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,796,000 after buying an additional 282,633 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after buying an additional 523,353 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in H&R Block by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,500,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,814,000 after buying an additional 1,660,319 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,591,000 after buying an additional 695,581 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $68.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.80.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.76%.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,790 shares in the company, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRB

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.