IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 39.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:IDA opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average is $113.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.