IFG Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average is $209.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

