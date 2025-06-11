Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 104.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 141.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $80.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

