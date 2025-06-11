Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells 5,674 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $1,951,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,120. This represents a 17.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CVNA opened at $338.82 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $351.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.81 and a beta of 3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 8,600.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 219,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after buying an additional 216,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

