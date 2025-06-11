Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,386 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $100.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

