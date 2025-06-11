iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 653.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.26. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

