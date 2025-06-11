Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $104.01.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,224 shares of company stock valued at $14,883,604. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

