Joseph Michael Depinto Sells 10,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brinker International Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $168.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $192.22. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 879.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

