Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

KVUE stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

