Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,434,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,549 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 418,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after acquiring an additional 669,097 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.4%

KD opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,100.92. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

