Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $175,605.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,314.34. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,820 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.92.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $259.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $192.38 and a 12-month high of $259.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.29%.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

