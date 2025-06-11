Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

