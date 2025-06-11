Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 2,894 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 120.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

