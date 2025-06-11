Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,913 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.69.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

