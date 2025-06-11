Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,124,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

