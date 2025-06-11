Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 94,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

