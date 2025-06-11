Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 108.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,529,000 after buying an additional 76,204 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $156.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

