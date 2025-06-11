Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $95.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

