Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 315.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 136,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PK. Evercore ISI downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of PK stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.74. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.49%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

