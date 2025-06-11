Merit Financial Group LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTF. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,229,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 104,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,384.0% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 181,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 169,064 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INTF opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.