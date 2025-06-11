Merit Financial Group LLC Has $473,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

