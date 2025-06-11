Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,351,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $51.63.

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

