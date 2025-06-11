Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.19% of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGNG opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $380.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

