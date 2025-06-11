Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $228,646,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after buying an additional 1,536,289 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,364.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,421,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,072,000 after buying an additional 1,389,803 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,162,000 after buying an additional 1,194,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,803,915,000 after buying an additional 562,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

