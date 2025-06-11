Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,601,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after buying an additional 1,072,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 566,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,480,000 after buying an additional 470,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 562,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,082,000 after buying an additional 450,215 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $137.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.