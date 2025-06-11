Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,218.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,095.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,205.10. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

