Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $486.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.45. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.