Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MasTec by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Down 2.4%

MasTec stock opened at $158.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 1.75. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.