Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 380 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corpay alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Corpay by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $350.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.29. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price target (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.