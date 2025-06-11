Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 604 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 885.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

