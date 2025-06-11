Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after buying an additional 1,130,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

