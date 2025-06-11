Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 30 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,361 shares of company stock valued at $94,434,058 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $467.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $491.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

