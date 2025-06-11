Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

