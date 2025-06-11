Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,037 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,573 shares in the company, valued at $90,171,680. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,591 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day moving average of $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

