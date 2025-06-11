Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in IonQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 50.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONQ opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other IonQ news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $391,894.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,067,211.01. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

