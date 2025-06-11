Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

NYSE FCX opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

