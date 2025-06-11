Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,959,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,177,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.9%

TXRH stock opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.31. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,960.64. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,941. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.