Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 134.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after buying an additional 6,795,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,249,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,746 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 439.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $101.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.88. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 165.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.