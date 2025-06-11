Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

