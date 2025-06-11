Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.39.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $856.59 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $717.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $703.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

