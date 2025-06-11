Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

