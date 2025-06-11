Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day moving average is $128.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

