Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,613.75.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,396.44 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,307.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,068.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

