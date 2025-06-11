Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,469,000 after buying an additional 1,196,170 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after buying an additional 770,017 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after buying an additional 578,522 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,239,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,443,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.87 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

